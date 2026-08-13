WHO warns DR Congo Ebola outbreak could become deadliest on record

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is spreading faster than health authorities can contain it and could become the deadliest ever recorded, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the crisis could surpass the 2014–2016 West African outbreak, which killed more than 11,000 people.

Al Jazeera reported that more than 2,000 people have died among over 4,300 recorded cases in eastern DR Congo, making it the fastest-spreading Ebola outbreak documented to date.

The outbreak was officially declared on 15 May, although subsequent genetic sequencing indicated that the virus had been circulating since February.

Health officials said the crisis is being fuelled by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which no vaccine or treatment has been approved.