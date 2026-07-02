DR Congo’s Ebola toll reaches 1,406 cases, 438 deaths as outbreak intensifies

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reported 1,406 confirmed Ebola cases, including 438 deaths, as authorities intensify efforts to contain the deadly outbreak concentrated in the country's eastern provinces.

According to the government, 192 patients have recovered, while 609 others remain under treatment or medical care. Response operations continue in the worst-hit provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, where surveillance and case management have been stepped up.

To strengthen the response, the government said it has deployed additional vehicles and ambulances, increased supplies of medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE), and intensified public awareness campaigns and community mobilisation efforts.

The DRC declared the outbreak in mid-May, and health authorities, alongside international partners, have warned that persistent insecurity, population displacement, pressure on health facilities and incomplete contact tracing continue to hamper containment efforts.