DR Congo Ebola cases near 900 as health officials warn of continued spread

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has expanded to 896 confirmed cases, including 232 deaths, prompting fresh warnings from health authorities over sustained community transmission and the risk of further geographical spread.

According to the country's Ministry of Public Health, 21 new confirmed infections and six additional deaths were recorded on Wednesday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu. The outbreak, linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, has now affected 33 health zones across Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

Health officials said 383 patients were currently either in isolation or receiving treatment in hospital, while 78 people have recovered from the disease. Eleven patients were newly declared recovered after returning negative results in follow-up tests.

Authorities also reported 151 suspected cases on Wednesday, including 35 deaths. Efforts to trace and monitor contacts remain ongoing, with 6,367 individuals identified for follow-up across the affected regions. Of these, 4,525 were successfully reached during the latest reporting period, representing a monitoring rate of 71.1 per cent.