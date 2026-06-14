Ebola cases in DR Congo rise to 710 as authorities deny lockdown rumours

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to intensify, with confirmed infections rising to 710 and the death toll reaching 149, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Health authorities said the outbreak, officially declared on 15 May, remains a major public health challenge as cases continue to emerge across affected regions. The ministry reported a case fatality rate of 21 per cent, while cautioning that the true toll could be higher as several suspected Ebola-related deaths remain under investigation.

Of the confirmed cases, 324 patients are currently in isolation or receiving treatment, while 35 people have recovered from the disease.

As concerns grow over the outbreak's trajectory, the DRC government moved to dispel rumours circulating on social media that a nationwide lockdown had been imposed. The Health Ministry categorically denied the claims, stating that no lockdown measures were in force or under consideration and urging citizens to rely on official sources for information.

Authorities said response efforts remain in full swing, with health workers conducting epidemiological surveillance, contact tracing, patient care, targeted vaccination campaigns, risk communication and community outreach to contain the virus and prevent further transmission.