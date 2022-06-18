Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, plays latter's hit songs on his radio show

According to 'HipHopNMore', Drake played Moosewala's hit singles '295' and 'G-Sh*t' on the show. '295' recently entered the Billboard Global 200 chart, and claimed the number three spot on YouTube's Global Music Video chart.



Previously, Drake, who followed Sidhu Moose Wala on Instagram, had shared the rapper's picture on the social media handle and captioned it "RIP Moose".