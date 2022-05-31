In his Moosewala tribute, AP Dhillon highlights dark side of Punjabi rappers' life

The murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala has sent shock waves across the world. People from the entertainment industry are reacting in disbelief to the death of the 28-year-old in a shooting incident. The latest to join the long list of celebrities reacting to the killing is the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker AP Dhillon.



The Punjabi Canadian singer took to his Instagram and shared that although Moosewala is not more with us, his legacy stays alive. Dhillon also highlighted how difficult it was to be a "Punjabi artiste behind the scenes on a daily basis", in the face of "constant judgment, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy."