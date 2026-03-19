Drone strikes hit 2 Kuwait refineries, fires contained amid regional tensions
No casualties reported as attacks raise concerns over Gulf energy infrastructure
Kuwait reported two drone attacks targeting major oil refineries on Tuesday, triggering fires but causing no injuries, in incidents that come amid escalating regional tensions linked to Iran.
According to state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the first strike hit the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, one of the largest in West Asia with a capacity of about 730,000 barrels per day, leading to a fire that was later brought under control.
Shortly after, a second drone attack targeted the nearby Mina Abdullah refinery, which has a capacity of around 454,000 barrels per day, also causing a blaze.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed the incidents and said emergency teams responded in line with safety protocols, successfully containing both fires.
The attacks come days after Israel reportedly targeted Iran’s South Pars gas field, one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, marking a significant escalation in strikes on energy infrastructure in the region.
The back-to-back incidents have heightened concerns over the vulnerability of critical oil and gas facilities across West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.
Officials said there were no casualties and did not immediately report any damage affecting refinery operations.
Concerns over energy infrastructure
The attacks have raised fresh concerns over the vulnerability of Gulf energy infrastructure, particularly as tensions linked to Iran continue to escalate in the region.
The strikes follow earlier incidents involving drone attacks on energy facilities in Kuwait and neighbouring countries, highlighting the risks to critical oil supply chains.
Operations status unclear
Authorities did not specify the extent of damage or whether production or exports had been affected.
Initial indications suggested that operations continued without major disruption, though further assessments were underway.
Kuwait is a key oil producer in West Asia, and its refineries play a crucial role in global energy supply.
The latest attacks come amid heightened regional instability.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines