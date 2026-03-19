Drone strikes hit 2 Kuwait refineries, fires contained amid regional tensions

Kuwait reported two drone attacks targeting major oil refineries on Tuesday, triggering fires but causing no injuries, in incidents that come amid escalating regional tensions linked to Iran.

According to state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the first strike hit the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, one of the largest in West Asia with a capacity of about 730,000 barrels per day, leading to a fire that was later brought under control.

Shortly after, a second drone attack targeted the nearby Mina Abdullah refinery, which has a capacity of around 454,000 barrels per day, also causing a blaze.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed the incidents and said emergency teams responded in line with safety protocols, successfully containing both fires.

The attacks come days after Israel reportedly targeted Iran’s South Pars gas field, one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, marking a significant escalation in strikes on energy infrastructure in the region.

The back-to-back incidents have heightened concerns over the vulnerability of critical oil and gas facilities across West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.