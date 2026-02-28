Kuwait condemns Iranian strike and warns of response as Gulf tensions escalate

Kuwait has strongly denounced what it described as a “heinous” Iranian attack on its territory, calling it a flagrant breach of sovereignty and international law, and warning that it reserves the right to respond proportionately.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the strike constituted a violation of its airspace and of the UN Charter. The ministry affirmed Kuwait’s “full and inherent right” to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter, stating that any response would be commensurate with the scale and nature of the attack and consistent with international law.

Officials said Kuwaiti air defences had successfully countered the incoming threat in line with operational procedures, but cautioned that continued military escalation in the region risked undermining broader security and stability.