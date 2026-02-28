Kuwait condemns Iranian strike and warns of response as Gulf tensions escalate
Officials said Kuwaiti air defences had successfully countered the incoming threat in line with operational procedures
Kuwait has strongly denounced what it described as a “heinous” Iranian attack on its territory, calling it a flagrant breach of sovereignty and international law, and warning that it reserves the right to respond proportionately.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the strike constituted a violation of its airspace and of the UN Charter. The ministry affirmed Kuwait’s “full and inherent right” to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter, stating that any response would be commensurate with the scale and nature of the attack and consistent with international law.
Officials said Kuwaiti air defences had successfully countered the incoming threat in line with operational procedures, but cautioned that continued military escalation in the region risked undermining broader security and stability.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates said it had intercepted several Iranian ballistic missiles targeting its territory. The UAE Ministry of Defence described the assault as a “brazen attack”, adding that its air defence systems had acted with “the highest efficiency”.
However, debris from intercepted missiles fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi, resulting in material damage and the death of a civilian of Asian nationality. Authorities said the security situation remained under control and that they were maintaining heightened vigilance.
The UAE condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure and reiterated its right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect residents. The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading unverified reports.
The developments come amid a widening regional confrontation. US President Donald Trump said American forces were conducting a “massive and ongoing” operation against Iran, aimed at dismantling its missile capabilities.
As multiple Gulf states report missile activity and interceptions, fears are mounting that the conflict could expand further, with significant implications for regional security and international stability.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines