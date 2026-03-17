Drone-triggered fire hits UAE oil facility as Gulf tensions intensify amid Iran war

A pall of smoke rose over the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates as a drone strike ignited a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, marking yet another flashpoint in a widening arc of conflict that has engulfed the Gulf, the Al Jazeera reported.

Authorities in Fujairah confirmed on Tuesday that the blaze, sparked at the strategic energy facility roughly 150 km from Dubai, caused no casualties — though it underscored the growing vulnerability of critical infrastructure. The incident follows a similar flare-up just days earlier, when falling debris from an intercepted drone set off another fire at the same oil hub.

Elsewhere, the reverberations of the conflict were felt in Abu Dhabi, where debris from a downed missile struck the Bani Yas area, killing a Pakistani national — a grim reminder that even intercepted threats can carry deadly consequences.

Across the Emirates, air defence systems have been working relentlessly, lighting up the skies as they intercept incoming drones and missiles. The UAE Ministry of Defence said its forces successfully repelled multiple aerial threats, though the barrage forced a temporary shutdown of the country’s airspace, sending ripples of disruption through major transit hubs, the Al Jazeera reported.