West Asia conflict: IIM shifts Dubai campus students to Ahmedabad

Amid rising turbulence in West Asia, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has taken swift steps to safeguard its students, relocating all 35 participants from its Dubai campus to the main campus in Ahmedabad.

The students — enrolled in the institute’s one-year MBA programme launched last September — were in Spain for internships when the conflict erupted. In a decisive move shaped by caution and continuity, the institute chose to bring them directly to India, bypassing their Dubai base as tensions intensified across the region.