Air India, AI Express to operate 44 West Asia flights
Drone incident disrupts operations at Dubai International Airport, halting incoming flights temporarily
Amid continued disruptions in West Asia, Air India and Air India Express said they will operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to key regional destinations on Tuesday, even as services to Dubai remain suspended due to airport restrictions.
Operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were hit after a recent drone-related incident, prompting authorities to halt incoming flights temporarily. While services are now being gradually restored, airlines have been advised to operate with caution and limited schedules.
As a result, Indian carriers including IndiGo, Air India Group and SpiceJet have suspended flights to and from Dubai until further notice, citing lack of landing permissions and evolving security conditions.
Despite the curbs, Air India and its low-cost arm will continue operating flights to other West Asian destinations such as Muscat and Jeddah, along with additional non-scheduled services to manage passenger movement.
Airlines have urged travellers to check flight status before departure, as schedules remain fluid amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and airspace restrictions across the region.
With PTI inputs
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