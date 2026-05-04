Dubai airport passenger traffic drops 66% in March amid geopolitical tensions

The tremors of geopolitical unrest in West Asia — set in motion in February — have rippled across the skies, casting a shadow over one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors. At the heart of this turbulence, Dubai International Airport witnessed a dramatic ebb in passenger traffic, with March volumes reportedly plunging by a staggering 66 per cent amid disruptions linked to the conflict in Iran.

The sharp contraction weighed heavily on quarterly performance, pulling first-quarter footfall down to nearly 25 lakh passengers — a decline of 21 per cent compared to the same period last year. The airport, long celebrated as a global crossroads of connectivity, found its rhythm disrupted by a series of operational setbacks, including precautionary shutdowns triggered by drone-related incidents in nearby areas. These episodes sent shockwaves through regional airspace, grounding flights and dampening travel demand across West Asia.

Yet, beneath the cloud of uncertainty, there remains a quiet resilience. Authorities have signalled that the underlying appetite for travel endures, waiting to rebound as stability returns. Chief executive officer Paul Griffiths expressed confidence in recovery, noting that the airport stands ready to accommodate a resurgence in traffic as capacity is gradually restored — reaffirming its stature as a vital artery of global aviation.