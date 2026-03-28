'Heavy casualties': Iran claims missile strikes on US targets in Dubai
Tehran says IRGC carried out precision attack; independent verification awaited
Iran has claimed that its forces carried out missile and drone strikes on alleged US military locations in Dubai, asserting that the operation caused “very heavy casualties”, though there has been no confirmation from the United States or the United Arab Emirates.
In a statement posted on social media, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command, said the strikes were conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) using precision weapons.
“In the past hours, two of their hideouts, the first hideout with more than 400 people and the second hideout with more than 100 people, were hiding in Dubai. Both locations were identified and attacked by precision missiles and drones of the Aerospace Force and Navy IRGC, which caused very heavy casualties,” Zolfaghari said.
He further claimed that “ambulances have been busy transporting the dead and wounded American commanders and soldiers for hours,” suggesting significant losses on the US side.
The statement did not provide specific details about the exact locations of the alleged targets in Dubai, nor did it offer visual or independent evidence to substantiate the claims. There was also no mention of damage to infrastructure or civilian areas.
There has been no immediate response from US defence officials, while authorities in the UAE have also not acknowledged any such incident. The absence of confirmation from either side has raised questions over the veracity of the claim.
Dubai hosts limited foreign military presence and is not known to have large-scale US military installations comparable to bases in other Gulf countries, making the claim particularly significant if verified.
The development comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, with Iran, the United States and Israel engaged in a widening conflict marked by missile strikes, drone attacks and competing narratives over military operations.
Analysts note that such claims are often part of information warfare during conflicts, where both sides attempt to shape perception and morale alongside battlefield developments.
As of now, the Iranian assertion remains unverified, and officials have not provided corroborating evidence. Further clarity is expected as more information emerges from official or independent sources.
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