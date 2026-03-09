Missile debris strikes Dubai Marina tower after UAE intercepts Iranian attack

Debris from an intercepted Iranian missile struck a residential tower in Dubai Marina on Monday, sending smoke rising from the building’s façade and briefly alarming residents in the area, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said.

Officials later confirmed that the incident was quickly contained and that no injuries were reported.

Dubai’s government said the damage occurred after the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted an incoming threat. In a statement posted on social media platform X, the authorities said falling debris caused a minor impact on the exterior of the building.

“Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported,” the statement said.

Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence systems had been activated in response to missile and drone threats approaching from Iran. Loud sounds heard across parts of the country were attributed to interception operations.

According to the ministry, a total of 16 ballistic missiles were detected during the incident. Air defence systems intercepted 15 of them, while the remaining missile fell into the sea before reaching land.

The ministry also reported tracking 121 drones heading towards the country, with 119 destroyed before they could reach their intended targets.

Amid the heightened tensions, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan addressed the nation on Abu Dhabi TV, marking his first public remarks since the conflict intensified