'Dune: Part Two' release pushed, to clash with 'Hunger Games' prequel

According to 'Variety', Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem are returning for 'Dune: Part Two,' with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken set to join the cast.



Director Denis Villeneuve is expected to start filming the 'Dune' sequel, which follows the second half of Frank Herbert's seminal novel, later this year.



'Variety' further states that 'Godzilla vs. Kong' filmmaker Adam Wingard is back to direct the next monster mash-up between Godzilla and King Kong after steering the latest other-worldly blockbuster to COVID-era glory.