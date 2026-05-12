Dutch hospital quarantines 12 staff over Hantavirus exposure precautions

Radboud University Medical Center has placed 12 employees under preventive quarantine for six weeks after incorrect safety procedures were followed while treating a patient infected with hantavirus linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius.

The hospital, also known as Radboudumc, said the lapse involved the handling and processing of blood samples as well as the disposal of the patient’s urine.

“This blood was processed according to standard procedure. Due to the nature of the virus, this blood should have been processed according to a stricter procedure,” the hospital said in a statement on Monday, without detailing the additional safeguards required.

The medical centre added that it became clear on Saturday that the latest international guidelines for disposing of the patient’s urine had also not been followed.

As a precaution, 12 staff members who may have been exposed have now entered quarantine, although officials stressed the risk of infection remains very low.