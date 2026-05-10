WHO sounds global alert after deadly Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified all passengers and crew aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius as “high-risk” contacts following a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has already claimed three lives.

Speaking at a media briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said everyone on board must undergo active monitoring for 42 days after disembarkation.

“We classify everybody on board as what we call a high-risk contact,” she said, noting that no passengers or crew members currently under observation are showing symptoms. However, she stressed that all individuals leaving the vessel should be closely monitored during the incubation period.

The ship is expected to dock in the Canary Islands on Sunday, though WHO said the broader public risk in the region remains “low”.

According to a WHO Disease Outbreak News update issued on Saturday, the first cases of severe respiratory illness aboard the ship were reported on 2 May. At the time, 147 passengers and crew members remained onboard, while another 34 had already disembarked.