Ebola crisis deepens in DR Congo as cases cross 1,500

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is grappling with its deadliest Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak on record, with confirmed infections climbing to 1,528 and the death toll rising to 492, as health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) warn that community transmission continues unabated.

According to the DRC's latest situation report released on Saturday, 239 patients have recovered, while 628 confirmed cases remain in isolation or hospital care. Health authorities have also identified 185 suspected cases, underscoring the continued strain on the country's healthcare system.

The outbreak has shown no signs of slowing. Officials said epidemiological weeks 25 and 26 each recorded more than 300 confirmed infections — the highest weekly totals since the outbreak began — highlighting sustained community spread.

The crisis has been compounded by a host of operational challenges. Authorities cited community resistance to post-mortem sampling, limited capacity at Ebola treatment centres, particularly in the conflict-hit eastern province of North Kivu, inadequate contact tracing, delays in laboratory diagnosis, shortages of medicines and infection-control supplies, and persistent insecurity that has hampered response efforts.