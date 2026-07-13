Ebola outbreak spreads across five provinces in DRC, death toll climbs to 672

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is battling a widening Ebola outbreak, with the virus now reported across five provinces and the national tally rising to 1,873 confirmed cases, including 672 deaths, according to the latest update from health authorities.

The situation report, released on Sunday and covering data through Friday, identified Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele and Tshopo as the provinces affected by the outbreak. Haut-Uele and Tshopo appeared in the national Ebola report for the first time, signalling the expanding reach of the deadly virus.

Health officials said investigations have traced cases in the newly affected provinces to the outbreak’s epicentre in Ituri, with transmission linked to contacts and population movements between communities.

The outbreak, driven by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, was declared on 15 May and has placed enormous pressure on the country’s fragile healthcare system. Authorities said 763 patients are currently in isolation or receiving medical care, while treatment centres are operating at a high occupancy rate of 95.1 per cent.