Economic pressure on Iran makes major strikes needless, says Marco Rubio

He said the combination of sanctions and the blockade was sharply reducing Iran's oil revenues. According to Rubio, Tehran was nearing the exhaustion of oil supplies already at sea, which had been shipped during a temporary ceasefire when the blockade was suspended.

"Once that dries up, almost all of their oil revenue will dry up," he said.

Rubio added that treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US intelligence agencies were working to shut down routes used by Iran to circumvent sanctions. He argued that the resulting financial constraints would undermine Tehran's ability to fund its nuclear programme, support armed groups and pursue other activities.

However, the transcript of Rubio's remarks did not provide independent figures to substantiate the administration's assessment of the economic impact of the sanctions and blockade.

The US secretary of state also issued a fresh warning against Iranian attacks on civilian infrastructure, saying Tehran would face severe consequences if it pursued such a course.

"If they do that, then they'll pay a terrible price," he said.

Despite the economic and military pressure, Rubio said Washington remained open to a diplomatic settlement. He noted that Qatar and other countries were continuing mediation efforts, revealing that the Qatari prime minister had met US President Donald Trump in Washington the previous day.

However, he described Iran's negotiating demands as unrealistic, making clear that the US would not agree to reparations or cash payments as part of a deal.

Rubio said Washington was not opposed to Iran having a civilian nuclear energy programme, provided it was comparable to those maintained by other countries.

"If there's a deal to be done, the President will be the first one to be in favour of it, but it's not going to be a stupid deal," he said.

Rubio also rejected suggestions that Gulf economies were being devastated by the conflict, arguing that oil shipments were continuing despite Iranian drone attacks on commercial vessels.

He said oil flows had recovered to between 80 and 85 per cent of pre-conflict levels on some nights, attributing the remaining shortfall to the disruption of Iranian exports.