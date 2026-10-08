Iran will never have nuclear weapon, says Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio says Iran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons under Trump

He accuses Iran of building missiles and drones to deter attacks, claiming US strikes have severely weakened its military

Rubio says Iran’s economy is in “freefall” and claims oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have nearly recovered to pre-conflict levels

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday said Iran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon under President Donald Trump, as he accused Tehran of building a large missile and drone arsenal to deter any military action against its nuclear programme.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Greek foreign minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens, Rubio said Washington's position on Iran's nuclear ambitions remained unchanged, amid questions over whether the US could accept limited uranium enrichment as part of a future agreement.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, simple, period and end of story,” Rubio said.

Rubio declined to specify what level of nuclear activity Washington might accept in any negotiations with Tehran, but stressed that any agreement would have to ensure Iran could not develop a nuclear weapon.

“Anything they agree to that would be acceptable to the United States has to be something that ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Rubio was responding to questions about vice-president J.D. Vance's remarks that Iran would need to take meaningful steps regarding its uranium enrichment programme.

The secretary of state alleged that Iran had spent years building up its conventional military capabilities to make any attack on its nuclear facilities prohibitively costly.

He said Tehran had accumulated missiles and drones with the aim of threatening devastating retaliation against countries seeking to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

Rubio said the Trump administration had significantly weakened those capabilities.

“He destroyed their drone program, their drone manufacturing capability,” Rubio said, referring to Trump.

“He destroyed their missile capability. He severely eroded both of those capabilities in terms of current launchers. He destroyed their navy. He destroyed their air force.”