Too early to say if Iran was involved in Flydubai flight attack: Netanyahu

The injured pilot, Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, was stabbed during the incident but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and restrain the alleged attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely. Machchhar is in stable condition.

Passenger Yaniv Hayun said he put the alleged attacker in a chokehold while others helped restrain him. Flydubai said two off-duty crew members travelling on the flight subsequently took control and landed the aircraft safely.

Netanyahu praised Machchhar and the passengers who intervened, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also described the captain as a hero for helping prevent a major disaster.

The UAE has launched an investigation into the incident, including whether there was any connection to terrorist activity. Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel while the investigation continues and has urged against premature speculation about the motive.

An Israeli security source told the BBC that a preliminary Israeli investigation suggested the alleged attacker intended to crash the aircraft. However, the motive and any possible links to Iran or other organisations remain unconfirmed.

Netanyahu said Israel would follow the investigation and could participate in questioning the suspect after his possible transfer to the UAE.