Israel-bound FlyDubai flight lands in Saudi Arabia after reported cockpit altercation

FlyDubai flight FZ 1073 from Dubai to Ben Gurion diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Israeli media and a regional official linked the incident to an apparent altercation involving the pilots

Israel deployed warplanes amid hijacking concerns, before officials said the situation was under control

A FlyDubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Israel made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a reported cockpit altercation, triggering initial fears of a hijacking and prompting Israel to scramble warplanes.

The aircraft landed in Tabuk, which serves both civilian and military aviation. Israeli media, citing security officials, reported that everyone on board was safe and attributed the incident to a dispute between the two pilots.

FlyDubai confirmed that flight FZ 1073, bound for Ben Gurion Airport, had experienced an incident and landed safely. The airline did not specify what had happened.

“Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities,” the carrier said, adding that it would provide updates as more details were confirmed.

Publicly available flight-tracking information showed that the aircraft transmitted an emergency alert. According to FlightRadar24, it descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet within a minute, around two and a half hours after leaving Dubai.

The aircraft then followed an irregular circular course near the Jordanian border before landing in Tabuk about an hour later. Tracking data identified it as a Boeing 737 Max 8.