Taliban warned bin Laden to step up security after Kandahar hijack: CIA files

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan warned Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to step up his security following the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight to Kandahar in December 1999, according to declassified intelligence documents released by the CIA.

The warning was mentioned in a Presidential Daily Brief (PDB) presented to then US President Bill Clinton on 3 January 2000. It was among 71 documents released by the CIA on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The brief said the Taliban had warned bin Laden to increase his security amid concerns that the hostage crisis in Kandahar could be used by unidentified parties or “other governments” to launch an operation against him.

The document also contained a redacted reference suggesting that an unidentified party remained a key supporter of bin Laden.

Indian Airlines Flight 814, travelling from Kathmandu to New Delhi, was hijacked on 24 December 1999 by Harkat-ul Mujahideen terrorists and forced to land in Kandahar, then under Taliban control.

The hostage crisis ended on 31 December after India released three jailed terrorists and handed them over to the Taliban in exchange for the passengers.

The CIA documents also provide details of US intelligence assessments of bin Laden and his network in the years leading up to the 9/11 attacks.

A PDB presented to Clinton on 28 August 1998 said bin Laden intended to carry out attacks in Egypt and the Arabian Peninsula, particularly Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, as well as India, Pakistan, Uganda and possibly Nigeria.

It added that his established infrastructure in North America, Europe and East Asia lent credibility to reports that US interests in those regions could also be targeted.