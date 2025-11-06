Ecuador declares fresh state of emergency amid rising organised crime violence

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has declared a new 60-day state of emergency across seven regions, citing “grave internal unrest” caused by escalating violence linked to organised crime groups.

The emergency decree, signed on Tuesday and taking effect from Wednesday, covers the coastal provinces of Manabí, Guayas, Santa Elena, Los Ríos and El Oro, as well as the municipalities of La Maná in Cotopaxi and Las Naves and Echeandía in Bolívar.

Under the measure, security forces are authorised to conduct home searches without a warrant, and the right to private communication and correspondence has been temporarily suspended.

The government said the action aims to restore order and reinforce security in areas most affected by violent criminal activity.

These regions were already under a state of emergency imposed in August, which was extended for an additional 30 days in early October.