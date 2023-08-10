Ecuador: Presidential candidate shot dead at campaign event

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated at a campaign rally on Wednesday evening.

Footage of the incident shows Villavicencio leaving the event and entering a vehicle when gunshots can suddenly be heard.

Villavicencio was wounded and taken to a nearby medical center before he died. It was initially unclear how many other people at the event were injured during the shooting.

"The Ecuadorian people are crying and Ecuador is mortally wounded," his campaign adviser Patricio Zuquilanda told the Associated Press.

"Politics cannot lead to the death of any member of society."