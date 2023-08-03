Niger: Biden calls for ousted President Bazoum's release

US President Joe Biden called for the immediate release of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum on Thursday, coinciding with the country's 63rd independence day anniversary.

"I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy," Biden said in a statement.

His comments came shortly after the US ordered the evacuation of some staff and families from its embassy in Niger following a military coup.

The US State Department said that the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue working from there.