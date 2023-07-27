Niger: Soldiers claim to have overthrown President Bazoum

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to reports from the AFP and Reuters news agencies, citing a statement from a group of soldiers made on national television.

"We, the defence and security forces... have decided to put an end to the regime" of President Bazoum, said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, flanked by nine other uniformed soldiers in the address.

Reading from a statement, the soldiers said, "The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared."

Earlier on Wednesday, the group had blocked off the presidential palace in the Nigerien capital, Niamey.

According to comments made officially and unofficially from President Mohamed Bazoum's office, a contingent of the presidential guard had been trying to detain Bazoum inside the residence.