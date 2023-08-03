Niger neighbors: Military intervention is our 'last resort'

Defense ministers from the member states of the West African ECOWAS regional bloc met on Wednesday in the Nigerian capital of Abuja to discuss last week's military coup in neighboring Niger.

At the same time, a delegation from ECOWAS — the Economic Community of West African States — was in Niger to carry out negotiations with the junta.

"The ECOWAS commission president would have loved to be here [in Abuja], but as we speak, they are in Niger as part of a high-level delegation led by former Head of State of Nigeria General Abdulsalami Abubakar to negotiate," an ECOWAS official said.