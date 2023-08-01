Niger coup: Burkina Faso, Mali warn against intervention

Burkina Faso and Mali on Monday threw their support behind the newly installed junta in Niger and warned against any military intervention in the country's affairs.

Guards chief General Abdourahamane Tiani deposed the government of President Mohamed Bazoum late last week. The coup has drawn widespread international condemnation, with the West African bloc ECOWAS giving him a week to hand back power to Bazoum.

What did Burkina Faso and Mali say about the situation in Niger?

"Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," the two countries said in a joint statement on Monday.

They said the "disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger... could destabilize the entire region." The two governments also "refuse to apply" the "illegal, illegitimate and inhumane sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger," the statement said.