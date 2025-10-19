Egypt, Malaysia discuss Gaza aid, reconstruction amid ceasefire

In a demonstration of diplomatic solidarity, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke by phone to discuss efforts to support Gaza’s reconstruction and address the broader Palestinian issue amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, President Sisi reviewed the outcomes of the recent Sharm el-Sheikh summit, highlighting Egypt’s continued coordination with mediators to implement the first phase of the ceasefire plan, which aims to bring a lasting halt to the devastating war in Gaza.

Sisi underscored the alignment of views between Egypt and Malaysia on the need to leverage recent developments to launch a “serious political track” toward establishing an independent Palestinian state, in line with international references. He also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to host an international conference for Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction, expressing hope for ongoing coordination and cooperation with Malaysia in this humanitarian endeavour.