Egypt, Malaysia discuss Gaza aid, reconstruction amid ceasefire
The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the US, took effect on 10 October, ending two years of Israel-Hamas conflict
In a demonstration of diplomatic solidarity, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke by phone to discuss efforts to support Gaza’s reconstruction and address the broader Palestinian issue amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, President Sisi reviewed the outcomes of the recent Sharm el-Sheikh summit, highlighting Egypt’s continued coordination with mediators to implement the first phase of the ceasefire plan, which aims to bring a lasting halt to the devastating war in Gaza.
Sisi underscored the alignment of views between Egypt and Malaysia on the need to leverage recent developments to launch a “serious political track” toward establishing an independent Palestinian state, in line with international references. He also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to host an international conference for Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction, expressing hope for ongoing coordination and cooperation with Malaysia in this humanitarian endeavour.
Prime Minister Anwar, for his part, conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to actively participate in reconstruction efforts and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, emphasising that these efforts would be carried out in full coordination with Egypt. He also reiterated Malaysia’s full support for Egypt’s initiatives aimed at ending the war, signaling a unified regional approach to peace and recovery.
The ceasefire, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, took effect on 10 October, ending two years of relentless conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to Gaza’s health authorities, Israel’s military campaign has so far claimed the lives of 68,116 Palestinians and left 170,200 injured since 7 October 2023. Despite the ceasefire, 27 Gazans have been killed and 143 injured since 11 October, highlighting the fragile nature of the truce.
As Egypt and Malaysia align their diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, the focus now shifts to rebuilding lives and infrastructure in Gaza, nurturing hope amid the scars of war, and laying the groundwork for a political pathway toward Palestinian sovereignty.
