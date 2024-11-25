Egyptian foreign minister warns against regional escalation, affirms support for Arab states
The Egyptian minister began his visit to Kuwait on 24 November by meeting Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah
Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty has said Egypt "stands with any Arab country facing aggression or threats from Israel", warning against dragging the region into a full-scale war. Speaking at a press conference after his visit to Kuwait, Abdelatty criticised the international community's inaction that put the global system at risk amid Israeli aggression targeting women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Egyptian minister began his visit to Kuwait on 24 November, Sunday by meeting Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, and discussed bilateral policies to strengthen their economies and the security of the Gulf since it is an integral part of Egyptian national security.
Reaffirming Egypt's commitment to international and regional efforts to end the aggression, he said "The arrogance of power will not bring stability and security to Israel before the Palestinian people regain their legitimate and full rights."
Israel continues attacks on Lebanon, killing civilians and paramedics through airstrikes.
It has devasted all humanitarian efforts in Gaza. He also noted a significant decline in revenues from the Suez Canal due to the escalation in the Red Sea that impacts global maritime traffic.
According to Egypt’s Al-Mal News, data from May 2024 shows that revenues of the Suez Canal dropped by 64.3 per cent to approximately $337.8 million, compared to $648 million recorded in May 2023. According to Seatime Maritime News, the Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie had stated that the canal's income decreased to $428 million in January compared to $804 million in the same period in 2023.
"The tensions in Gaza and Lebanon contribute to the militarisation of the Red Sea, severely harming not only global trade but also Egypt's economy," he said. The foreign minister applauded Egypt's "deep, historic, and strong ties with Kuwait at both official and popular levels", commending Kuwait's role in enhancing joint Arab action.
