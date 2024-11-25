Egyptian foreign minister warns against regional escalation, affirms support for Arab states

Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty has said Egypt "stands with any Arab country facing aggression or threats from Israel", warning against dragging the region into a full-scale war. Speaking at a press conference after his visit to Kuwait, Abdelatty criticised the international community's inaction that put the global system at risk amid Israeli aggression targeting women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Egyptian minister began his visit to Kuwait on 24 November, Sunday by meeting Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, and discussed bilateral policies to strengthen their economies and the security of the Gulf since it is an integral part of Egyptian national security.

Reaffirming Egypt's commitment to international and regional efforts to end the aggression, he said "The arrogance of power will not bring stability and security to Israel before the Palestinian people regain their legitimate and full rights."

Israel continues attacks on Lebanon, killing civilians and paramedics through airstrikes.