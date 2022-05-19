Eight out of 10 workplace sexual harassment victims face retaliation: report

About 64 per cent of the victims identified their supervisors as harassers, while 30 percent of the cases involved their employers, according to the group's survey, which allowed multiple responses.



The study showed 79 per cent of sexual harassment victims were also bullied at the workplace.



Verbal sexual harassment was the most common type of offence, experienced by 76.1 per cent of the victims. It was followed by physical sexual harassment at 43.4 percent and visual sexual harassment at 6.3 per cent.



Gapjil 119 also pointed out still prevalent gender discrimination in hiring, wage and promotion.



A total of 542 complaints about gender discrimination in employment were filed with the labour ministry between January 2021 and March 2022, but there were no cases in which the ministry conducted labour supervision at the workplace, the group said, citing government data provided by an opposition lawmaker.