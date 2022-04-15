Eight Pakistan soldiers killed in militant ambush in north Waziristan

Eight Pakistan soldiers were killed in two militant attacks in North Waziristan, Dawn reported.



In one incident, seven soldiers were killed when militants ambushed a vehicle of security forces in Datakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district.



In the second incident which took place in Isham area of the district, a soldier was killed in a clash between security forces and militants.



As for the first attack, officials said the terrorists attacked a moving vehicle of the security forces in Datakhel near the Afghan border. Sources said the insurgents used a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and assault guns in the attack, Dawn reported.