Pakistan Assembly accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Responding to the call of the former Prime Minister, PTI MNAs tendered their resignations to the Deputy Speaker hours before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new PM.



The decision was reportedly made during the PTI's parliamentary party meeting held on April 11, Geo News reported.



Sources privy to the matter quoted Khan as saying: "We will not sit in this Assembly under any circumstances."



He said that PTI will not sit in the Assembly with the "people who have robbed Pakistan" and who have been "imported by foreign forces".