19 feared dead as powerful blast destroys Tennessee explosives plant

At least 19 people are dead or missing after a massive explosion tore through a Tennessee explosives manufacturing facility on Friday morning, 10 October.

The blast, described by officials as a “mass detonation,” was so powerful it shattered homes up to 15 miles away and left a half-square-mile swath of devastation.

The explosion occurred around 7:45 am local time at Accurate Energetic Systems, a company that produces explosives for military and demolition purposes. The site, located on the Hickman and Humphreys County line about an hour southwest of Nashville, was quickly swarmed by emergency responders from across the state.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the scene was “the most devastating” he had witnessed in his career. “It’s hell on us, it’s hell on everybody involved,” he told reporters, adding that recovery efforts would continue through the night. “We’re working for our people, and we want to take care of our families,” he said, visibly emotional.

Authorities initially reported 19 people missing, but later confirmed that one individual thought to be at the plant had been found safe at home. Officials are still working to verify who was on site at the time and to notify families of the victims. “Our hearts are with the families still waiting for word tonight,” a joint statement from Hickman and Humphreys County officials read.

Three people sustained minor injuries and were treated at nearby TriStar medical facilities in Dickson, with two discharged and one remaining under observation.

Accurate Energetic Systems described the blast as a “tragic accident” in a statement released Friday evening. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident. We extend our gratitude to all first responders who continue to work tirelessly under difficult conditions,” the company said.