19 feared dead as powerful blast destroys Tennessee explosives plant
More than 300 emergency personnel, including federal agents and members of the Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit, were deployed to assist
At least 19 people are dead or missing after a massive explosion tore through a Tennessee explosives manufacturing facility on Friday morning, 10 October.
The blast, described by officials as a “mass detonation,” was so powerful it shattered homes up to 15 miles away and left a half-square-mile swath of devastation.
The explosion occurred around 7:45 am local time at Accurate Energetic Systems, a company that produces explosives for military and demolition purposes. The site, located on the Hickman and Humphreys County line about an hour southwest of Nashville, was quickly swarmed by emergency responders from across the state.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the scene was “the most devastating” he had witnessed in his career. “It’s hell on us, it’s hell on everybody involved,” he told reporters, adding that recovery efforts would continue through the night. “We’re working for our people, and we want to take care of our families,” he said, visibly emotional.
Authorities initially reported 19 people missing, but later confirmed that one individual thought to be at the plant had been found safe at home. Officials are still working to verify who was on site at the time and to notify families of the victims. “Our hearts are with the families still waiting for word tonight,” a joint statement from Hickman and Humphreys County officials read.
Three people sustained minor injuries and were treated at nearby TriStar medical facilities in Dickson, with two discharged and one remaining under observation.
Accurate Energetic Systems described the blast as a “tragic accident” in a statement released Friday evening. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident. We extend our gratitude to all first responders who continue to work tirelessly under difficult conditions,” the company said.
The facility, employing around 80 people, produces a range of high-explosive compositions for the US Department of Defense and industrial markets. Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates said one building had been completely destroyed. “It’s pretty devastating to see this,” he noted, adding that the investigation could take several days.
More than 300 emergency personnel, including federal agents and members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit, were deployed to assist. The investigation is being led jointly by the Hickman and Humphreys County Sheriff’s Offices, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI. The ATF’s National Response Team is expected to begin processing the scene over the weekend.
Residents across several counties reported feeling the impact. “I thought the house had collapsed with me inside it,” said local resident Gentry Stover, who lives near the facility. Another resident, Cody Warren, said he was woken by the blast 21 miles away in Lobelville and initially believed lightning had struck his home.
Tennessee State Senator Kerry Roberts described Accurate Energetic Systems as a “well-loved” local employer. “This is going to have a devastating impact on quite a few families … it is heartbreaking,” he told CNN.
This is not the first incident at the site. In 2014, a blast killed one person and injured four others in a building that produced shotgun ammunition. The company later faced scrutiny over safety practices.
Records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) show that Accurate Energetic Systems was fined in 2019 for multiple safety violations, including improper protective equipment and inadequate training.
According to OSHA data, the company has recorded 46 work-related injuries since 2016 but no deaths. In 2024, five injuries and one illness were reported. A former employee also filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit in 2021 following a fire at the plant the previous year, though the case was later resolved through mediation.
As recovery operations continue, officials say determining the precise cause of the explosion may take several days. “Do I see a short-term explanation? No,” Sheriff Davis said. “Do I see us being here for many days? Yes, I do.”
Residents have been urged to avoid the area as investigators continue to comb through the wreckage in what local authorities have called one of the worst industrial tragedies in recent Tennessee history.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines