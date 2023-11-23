US-Canada bridge blast: 'No indication of terrorism'

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Wednesday, 22 November it was looking into a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada, located near Niagara Falls.

The explosion took place near a security booth at the bridge’s US entrance.

Officials said two people were killed in the incident, according to US media reports.

New York governor confirms two dead, rules out terrorism motive

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the two fatalities in the blast at the checkpoint 400 miles (640 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

She said nothing pointed to a "terrorist" attack.

"There is no evidence at this time that this was terrorist activity," Hochul told a briefing. "(It was) a horrific incident, a crash, an explosion... but at this time no known terrorist connection."

The two victims' identities were not yet public.

Hochul said their vehicle may have been from western New York state.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the FBI believes it has the identity of the driver involved in the incident.