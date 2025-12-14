EC seeks additional security as Bangladesh faces renewed unrest

As Bangladesh braces for its 13th national parliamentary elections, a wave of unrest has swept across the nation, prompting the Election Commission (EC) to demand heightened security for its top officials and field offices. The call comes in the wake of a brazen attack on an election candidate and prominent activist, reflecting deepening tensions as the 12 February polls approach.

The EC has formally written to the inspector general of police, urging comprehensive protection for the chief election commissioner, other commissioners, and senior secretariat officials, according to the state-run BSS news agency. The request also extends to field-level offices, particularly after two regional election offices in Lakshmipur and Pirojpur were recently targeted by unidentified assailants following the announcement of the poll schedule.

In its appeal, the commission described the enhanced security measures as “urgent and necessary”, highlighting the crucial role its 10 regional offices, 64 district offices, and 522 sub-district offices play in safeguarding election materials and sensitive documents. The EC has requested an additional escort vehicle for the chief election commissioner, alongside round-the-clock police protection for all commissioners and the senior secretary.