Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, tech billionaire Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat. "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," Elon Musk said in a tweet.



"Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.



Twitter user came up with a chart measuring Musk and Putin's heights against each other. The Twitter user wrote, "The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do and how fast. Nothing else. Elon is also 19 years younger." Musk tweeted back: "Pretty much."