Musk flags India’s fertility decline as birth rate falls below replacement level

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has drawn attention to India's falling birth rate, warning that the country's fertility rate has slipped below the replacement level needed to sustain population growth over the long term.

“India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago,” Musk wrote on X, sharing data highlighting the country's demographic shift.

The post referenced figures showing India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dropped from 2.3 to 1.9 births per woman over the past decade. A replacement-level fertility rate is generally estimated at 2.1 births per woman, the threshold required for a population to replace itself from one generation to the next without migration.

The data also pointed to sharp regional variations, with Delhi's fertility rate reportedly falling to 1.2 — lower than that of several developed countries.