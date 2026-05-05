Elon Musk to pay $1.5 million to settle SEC case on Twitter stake

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a case brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the delayed disclosure of his stake in Twitter (now X), now known as X, according to multiple reports.

The settlement — subject to court approval — will be paid by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, which the SEC named as a defendant in the case. The regulator alleged that the trust failed to promptly disclose beneficial ownership after crossing the 5 per cent stake threshold, in violation of disclosure rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, the trust has agreed to a final judgment that includes a $1.5 million civil penalty and a permanent injunction against future violations of beneficial ownership disclosure requirements.