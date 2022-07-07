Elon Musk had twins with Neuralink executive in 2021: Report

Tech billionaire Elon Musk secretly had twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, in November 2021, just weeks before he welcomed a second child with his former girlfriend Grimes via surrogacy in December, according to media reports.



With the newly reported twins, the 51-year-old Tesla CEO now has nine known children.



According to the court documents, Musk and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins' names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name", the Daily Mail reported citing Insider.



Zilis, who was born in Ontario, Canada, met Musk through OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research-and-deployment nonprofit Musk cofounded in 2015.



She studied economics and philosophy at Yale where she also played goalie on the women's ice hockey team.