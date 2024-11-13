Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency: Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," Trump announced.

Ramaswamy is the first Indian American to have been tapped by Trump into his administration beginning January 20 next year.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies -- essential to the 'Save America' Movement," he said.

"This will send shockwaves through the system and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!" stated Musk, as per Trump's statement.