Elon Musk's jet tracker, Jack Sweeney, included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

Jack Sweeney, the college student who used to track Elon Musk's private jets, has been named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Sweeney, 21, who studies at the US-based University of Central Florida, was listed on Forbes' list of entrepreneurs in consumer technology, reports Insider.

"Jack Sweeney has created bots that track the private jets of the rich and famous, including Mark Cuban, Taylor Swift, and various Russian oligarchs, and has helped journalists, researchers, and hobbyists track planes across social media," the Forbes' profile reads.

According to Sweeney, the acknowledgement is one of the many reasons he's glad he didn't give in to Musk's demands that he stop tracking his private jet.

"I'm thankful I got on the list. I think this event just adds to the reasons why I'm glad I didn't take it down. It's allowed me to meet great people and continue to expand on what I love, jet-tracking," Sweeney was quoted as saying.