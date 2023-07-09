Twitter user Jack Sweeney joins Meta's Threads for tracking Musk's jet

Jack Sweeney, who created a Twitter bot that tracks Elon Musk's Gulfstream private jet and posts real-time updates of its location from publicly available data, has moved to Meta's Twitter-rival Threads after being suspended from the microblogging platform last year.

Sweeney created "ElonMusksJet" on Threads to continue his project of tracking the movements of Musk's private jet.

"Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet (N628TS) with a bot using public ADS-B data grndcntrlnet," reads his bio on Threads.