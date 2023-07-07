Is Elon Musk scared of a little Thread? Twitter to sue Meta over new Threads app

Twitter is threatening fellow social-media giant Meta with legal action over its new rival text app Threads, according to US media reports.

In a letter dated Wednesday and addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — a copy of which was obtained by US news outlet Semafor — Twitter legal representative Alex Spiro accused Meta of hiring Twitter employees to create a "copycat" text app, and of stealing Twitter trade secrets and intellectual property.

Spiro said Twitter, "intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights," adding that the letter was a "formal notice" to Meta to preserve all relevant documents in light of possible legal action.