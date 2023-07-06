Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' now live, crosses 2mn sign-ups in two hours

Meta's Twitter rival, Threads, is now available for download on Android and iOS in 100 countries, and has crossed two million sign-ups in just two hours after it was launched.

"Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations," Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length."

The company is also planning to integrate the ActivityPub protocol -- the open social networking protocol -- on the new platform.