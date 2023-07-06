Twitter quietly removes login requirement to view tweets

Twitter has quietly removed the login requirement for viewing tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

This means that users can now open Twitter links in a browser without an account, reports TechCrunch.

When Twitter began enforcing the login requirement last week, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said that he took these "temporary" measures to stop data scraping.

"Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk had said in a tweet.