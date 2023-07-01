Elon Musk now limits the number Twitter posts you can read

Elon Musk is temporarily limiting the number of tweets people can read.

Musk, who is the CTO and owner of Twitter, said on Saturday, 1 July, that the move was to address "extreme levels of data scrapping and system manipulation".

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted that verified accounts would be able to read 10,000 tweets a day and unverified accounts would be able to read 1,000 tweets a day. Newly created unverified accounts will be limited to 500 tweets a day.

Musk initially announced stricter limits, but he changed it within hours.

He did not mention when the restriction would be lifted.