All platforms have to comply with Indian law: MoS IT on the Twitter ruling

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday reiterated that all social media platforms have to comply with the law of the land, after the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by Twitter challenging blocking orders issued by the government.

The court ruled that Twitter's petition was devoid of merit, and also imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on the microblogging platform.

“All platforms have to be in compliance with the Indian law and Twitter under Jack Dorsey repeatedly refused to do so,” the Minister said in a tweet.

In response to the government's notice for non-compliance, the micro-blogging platform approached Karnataka High Court.

“Your client (Twitter) was given notices and your client did not comply. Punishment for non-compliance is 7 years imprisonment and unlimited fine. That also did not deter your client,” the Minister posted, citing the court ruling.